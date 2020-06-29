Comments
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A driver behind the wheel of a McLaren sports car lost control and hit the side of a Petco store in Beverly Hills late Sunday night.
According to Beverly Hills police, at around 11:10 p.m. the driver clipped a curb near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Doheny Drive, spun out and crashed into a wall of the store.
The driver sustained minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital, police said. He was not believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The amount of damage to the store was not confirmed.