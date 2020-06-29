Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are investigating the death of a man who fell from the 12th floor of an upscale apartment building in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night.
The fall occurred at the Park La Brea Apartments, located at 6200 West 3rd Street.
According to Los Angeles police, officers were called to the building at around 9:40 p.m., where they found the man dead at the scene.
He was believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age. His identity was not immediately released.
There was no word on a cause of death, whether the man was a resident of the building, or the circumstances which lead up to the fall.