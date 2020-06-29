LANCASTER (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk Jessica “Jesse” Lynn Reeves.
Reeves was last seen on Monday, June 29 at approximately 12 a.m., on the 44000 block of Elm Avenue in Lancaster.
She is a 31-year-old white female who stands 5’2” tall, weighs 300 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater, blue jeans, and a rainbow unicorn necklace.
Reeves is described as having the mental capacity of a ten-year-old.
Her loved ones have not seen or heard from her and are very concerned and asking for the public’s help.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).