LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – All beaches, piers, bike paths and beach access points in Los Angeles County have been ordered closed Monday for the Fourth of July weekend, officials said.
The order takes effect Friday and extends through July 6.
Sheriff’s deputies with the Malibu/Lost Hills Station Beach Team will be patrolling the beaches throughout the weekend and late into the evening. T
Under the order, it is now illegal to trespass at the affected locations and is punishable by law to include, but not limited to, a $1,000 fine, officials said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.