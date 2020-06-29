LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kim Kardashian West’s cosmetic line KKW is now worth $1 billion following a $200 million deal with beauty company Coty.
Kardashian West is selling a portion of her line to Coty, which also owns a stake in her sister Kylie Jenner’s beauty business.
On Monday, Coty announced it would acquire a 20% stake in KKW for $200 million.
Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West congratulated her on the milestone saying, “I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire.”
I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire
You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family
So blessed this is still life
So I made you this still life
We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah
— ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020
The 39-year-old will remain the creative force behind KKW Beauty, according to a Coty press release announcing the deal.