LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kim Kardashian West’s cosmetic line KKW is now worth $1 billion following a $200 million deal with beauty company Coty.

Kardashian West is selling a portion of her line to Coty, which also owns a stake in her sister Kylie Jenner’s beauty business.

On Monday, Coty announced it would acquire a 20% stake in KKW for $200 million.

Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West congratulated her on the milestone saying, “I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire.”

The 39-year-old will remain the creative force behind KKW Beauty, according to a Coty press release announcing the deal.

