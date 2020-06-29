SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The man accused of being the Golden State Killer is expected to plead guilty to more than a dozen murders Monday to avoid the death penalty.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., 74, is expected to admit guilt for 13 murders, including four in Orange County. The hearing starts at 9:30 a.m. and will be on CBS Sacramento.

The reading of the charges, as well as the description of the crimes, is expected to take all day. DeAngelo is also expected to be ordered back to court in August for victim impact statements.

DeAngelo is accused of killing and raping his way across California in the 1970s and the 1980s.

In Orange County, DeAngelo is accused of killing 24-year-old Keith and 28-year-old Patrice Harrington on Aug. 19, 1980, in Dana Point; 28-year-old Manuela Witthuhn in Irvine in February 1981; and 18-year-old Janelle Cruz in Irvine on May 5, 1986.

DeAngelo is also accused in the killings of Lyman and Charlene Smith in Ventura on March 13, 1980; Cheri Domingo and Gregory Sanchez in Goleta on July 27, 1981; Robert Offerman and Alexandria Manning in Goleta on Dec. 30, 1979; Brian and Katie Maggiore in Rancho Cordova on Feb. 2, 1978; and Claude Snelling in Visalia on Sept. 11, 1975.

He has also been linked to the so-called Visalia Ransacker burglaries from April 1974 through December 1975, a spree that ended with the attempted murder of Visalia Police Department Officer Bill McGowan as he tried to apprehend the suspect.

DeAngelo is additionally alleged to be the East Area Rapist, suspected in 52 attacks in Contra Costa, Sacramento and Santa Clara counties from June 1976 through July 1979.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)