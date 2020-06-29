BURBANK (CBSLA) — Terminal B at the Hollywood Burbank Airport will reopen Thursday after being closed in April due to a steep drop in air travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All departing and arriving flights on Alaska and United, their ticket counter and baggage services will resume from Terminal B. The airport says Spirit Airlines ticket counters will remain in Terminal fA but passengers will undergo TSA screening, check their bags and board their planes from Terminal B.

American and Southwest airlines will continue to operate from Terminal A as normal, while Delta and JetBlue services are suspended until further notice.

The airport says it will also resume valet parking services on the same day, but that booking and payment must be made ahead of time through the airport’s website, or via the Express payment kiosks, in order to maintain social distancing. Vehicles can be retrieved from the valets through an airport courtesy phone, an express pay terminal kiosk, or by calling or texting (818) 626-3922.