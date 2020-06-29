FULLERTON (CBSLA) ⁠— Fullerton police Monday released video from a May shooting by officers that left a 34-year-old man dead.

According to the Fullerton Police Department, officers were called out for a family disturbance in the 3600 block of West Avenue on May 27 at approximately 10 p.m. after a 15-year-old reported that his step-father was intoxicated and threatening family members with a knife.

When officers were on the way, the 15-year-old said the man, identified as Hector Hernandez, had armed himself with a gun and fired several rounds while inside the home where it was believed at least five minors were inside.

Police said Hernandez exited the home when officers arrived on the scene and continued to walk back and forth between the street and the front door of the home as officers yelled commands. Officers deployed a K9 unit, that officers said Hernandez stabbed with a knife he pulled from his pocket.

Officers then shot Hernandez, who later died at an area hospital.

Video released by the department includes body-worn camera video footage from the incident, still photos and police radio traffic.

Fullerton PD said officers reached out to Hernandez’s family to give them the opportunity to view the video before its release.

The investigation into the fatal shooting was said to be ongoing.