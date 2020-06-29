LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The number of Los Angeles Fire Department members who have tested positive for coronavirus has reached 69 as of Monday, officials said.

Of those cases, 35 are isolated and recovering from the virus at home and 34 have returned to work, according to Jessica Kellogg, public information officer for the City of Los Angeles Emergency Operations Center.

Separately, Los Angeles County Emergency Operations Center officials reported that to date, there have been 444 confirmed positive cases within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. 437 individuals are currently quarantined, according to the report.

County officials also reported 73 cumulative positive cases within the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 59 are isolated at home and 36 have returned to work.

While many employers have shifted to work-from-home settings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, law enforcement and first-responders still have to respond to calls, and sometimes will be in contact with infected individuals.

In Orange County, seven Anaheim firefighters tested positive for coronavirus, and now one of two remains in the ICU, still battling some of the effects of the illness. Officials there say they believe the infections could be traced to a call in May.

While most people don’t experience life-threatening symptoms that caused widespread panic among shoppers who months ago emptied store shelves of hand sanitizer and other items, health experts still strongly urge every American to take precautions.

Safety measures include washing your hands often, avoiding the touching of your eyes, mouth and nose, staying six feet away from people in public, staying home as much as possible, and wearing a face-covering in public.

Cases have topped 2 million in the United States and deaths are at over 126,000, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. While officials have noted that recoveries are difficult to track, as of Monday, Johns Hopkins reported hundreds of thousands of recoveries throughout the U.S.

To date, there have been 100,772 confirmed cases of coronavirus in L.A. County and 3,326 deaths. On Monday alone, health officials in L.A. County reported 2,903 newly confirmed cases and 22 deaths.

