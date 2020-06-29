GARDENA (CBSLA) – A drunken-driving suspect was wounded, but is expected to survive, after he was shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies after ramming into their patrol vehicle following a pursuit through Gardena late Sunday night, authorities said.

The wreck and shooting occurred at about 10:50 p.m. in the 16100 block of Atkinson Avenue, near the intersection of Redondo Beach and Crenshaw boulevards.

The 31-year-old suspect was taken to a local hospital with two gunshot wounds to the arm, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. He is in stable condition.

The incident began when deputies noticed the man driving erratically and attempted to pull him over. He sped away, prompting a pursuit which came to an end when the man went down a one-way street on Atkinson Avenue.

According to a sheriff’s spokesman, deputies got out of their cruisers to arrest him, but instead of surrendering, he accelerated towards them, slamming into a patrol vehicle and prompting deputies to open fire on him.

“At some point, the suspect made a U-turn,” sheriff’s Lt. Charles Calderaro told reporters early Monday morning. “Believing that he was gonna stop, deputies exited their vehicle to detain the suspect, at which time he accelerated towards the deputy’s vehicle, striking the deputy’s vehicle, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

The suspect then struck a second unoccupied parked car before he was taken into custody, Calderaro said. No deputies were hurt.

“We heard the gunfire, five shots ring out, and then shortly after that we heard more cop cars coming down, sirens, and then the helicopter comes circling over,” neighbor Randal Miller told CBSLA.

Deputies believe the man was under the influence of alcohol at the time. His name has not been released.

Gardena police were also on scene.