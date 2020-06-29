Comments (2)
GARDENA (CBSLA) – A drunken-driving suspect was shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies after a chase ended in a crash in Gardena late Sunday night.
The wreck and shooting occurred at about 10:50 p.m. in the 16100 block of Atkinson Avenue, near the intersection of Redondo Beach and Crenshaw boulevards.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
Its unclear exactly what prompted the chase or what lead up to the shooting. No deputies were hurt.
Gardena police were also on scene.