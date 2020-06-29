NILAND (CBSLA) – Dozens of homes have been destroyed in a brush fire which broke out Sunday night in the small town of Niland in the Southern California border region of Imperial County.
According to the Imperial County Public Health Department, an estimated 40 homes had been destroyed as of 12:30 a.m. Monday. Evacuations were underway.
The fire was reported at 7:43 p.m. Sunday, Imperial County reported on Twitter. Strong winds were creating a challenge for firefighters.
An evacuation center was being established. California State Route 111 was shut down and the public was advised to avoid the area.
No further details were immediately confirmed. Its unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire or what may have sparked it.
Niland is located about two miles east of the Salton Sea and 80 miles southeast of Palm Springs.
#niland pic.twitter.com/Bailvpm68W
— FirePhotoGirl (@FirePhotoGirl) June 29, 2020