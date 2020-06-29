Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Joakim Noah will stay with the Los Angeles Clippers for the remainder of the NBA season.
The Clippers announced the new contract Sunday, but did not divulge the terms of the agreement. Noah had signed a 10-day contract with the team on March 9. Just 2 days later the NBA suspended its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Noah is a two-time NBA All-star and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He played in 42 games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season.
The NBA will resume the season on July 30 with the Clippers-Lakers kicking off an abbreviated tournament at Walt Disney World Resort.