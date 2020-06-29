BURBANK (CBSLA) — Authorities in California are searching for a Colorado mother and her 12-year-old son who were last seen in Burbank on Monday.
Nikki Sweezey, the mother, is currently homeless but has ties to the Colorado Springs area, according to police in Aurora, Colorado.
Police said she picked up her 12-year-old son Liam Sweezey, who requires medication that he doesn’t currently have, and did not return him home. An Amber Alert for the boy was issued on Saturday in Colorado.
California Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego and Imperial Counties.
According to CHP, Liam was last seen wearing a green shirt and green shorts and Nikki was wearing a burgundy shirt and black pants.
CHP said the pair was most recently spotted on the 3300 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard in Burbank.
The mother drives a light blue 2010 Honda Fit with Colorado tag BVV937. If seen, call 911. Please see the poster below for more information.