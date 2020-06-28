Comments
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Police are searching for vandals who defaced a religious symbol atop Mount Rubidoux in Riverside County.
Investigators say the vandals used an axe and red spray paint to destroy the cross in the 4700 block of Mt. Rubidoux Drive.
The vandals broke a portion of the outer shell near its base, and spray painted graffiti.
The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. Friday.
Police are searching for three to four suspects in their 20’s. Anyone with information was urged to call the Property Crimes Unit at (951) 353-7100.