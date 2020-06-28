SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — As of Sunday, there were 146 new coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths reported in Orange County.

To date, there have been 12,608 cumulative cases and 326 deaths in Orange County.

A day earlier, the O.C. Health Care Agency reported a single-day record of newly confirmed cases with an announcement of 540 cases on Saturday.

The number of hospitalized patients from coronavirus also increased from 467 on Saturday to 492 on Sunday, but the number of patients in intensive care decreased from 179 to 170.

Orange County’s rate of positive coronavirus tests has risen again, from 8.9% to 9.2%, which is higher than the state standard of 8%.

The county’s case rate of 108.9 per 100,000 people is also higher than the state’s threshold of 25 per 100,000.

To help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered seven California counties to close bars and encouraged eight other counties to do the same, but Orange County was not among them.

The O.C. Health Care Agency said despite the growing number of cases, the county is managing well in terms of hospital bed capacity and the availability of ventilators for patients.

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, the president of the California State Association of Counties, said anyone in Orange County can get a coronavirus test regardless of their ability to pay.

“We have 15 state testing locations within Orange County and multiple drive-through locations in hospitals and clinics, so virtually anyone who wants to be tested can get tested,” Bartlett said.

According to Sunday’s update, Orange County’s cumulative recovery cases are at 6,988.