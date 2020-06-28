COMPTON (CBSLA) — Nearly two weeks after 18-year-old Andres Guardado was shot and killed by a deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department near Gardena and West Compton, the local community is coming together in his honor.

Family, friends and strangers organized a car wash fundraiser for the Guardado family that was expected to run through 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

Guardado’s family said the teen was working as a security guard for a local auto body shop when a patrolling deputy spotted Guardado who “ran because he was scared.” Following a short foot chase, a deputy fired at Guardado several times, striking him in the torso and killing him.

“It’s something so painful that we don’t wish would happen to anybody,” said Guardado’s uncle Noe Abarca.

According to LASD, Guardado was armed with an unregistered weapon and did not have a license to work as a security guard in the state.

Demonstrations emerged in response to Guardado’s death and involved protesters being hit by pepper balls outside the sheriff’s station in Compton.

A few miles away from the car wash on Sunday, community activists gathered in Compton once again to call on city officials and Compton Mayor Aja Brown to cut ties with the sheriff’s department.

Activists also demanded details on Guardado’s autopsy after the sheriff put a hold on the information.

In a sit-down interview last week with LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who also previously announced that he has reached out to California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to monitor their investigation into Guardado’s death, asked for patience from the community in the ongoing investigation.

“It’s not at the pace people want because everyone wants an instant answer right now, and if they don’t get it somehow it’s a conspiracy but it’s not,” Villanueva said.

The Compton City Council and Villanueva are expected to meet in a scheduled meeting on Monday.

According to the agenda, they plan to discuss use of force reform, transparency, and contractual obligations with the department.

The investigation into Guardado’s death remains under investigation.