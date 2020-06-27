CARSON (CBSLA) — Demonstrators gathered outside a Carson nail salon on Saturday in a petition to close the business following social media comments allegedly made by the salon owner about George Floyd’s deadly arrest in Minneapolis.
In the post, Hanh (Hannah) Phan, the owner of Tips and Toes Nail Salon, compared Floyd to coronavirus and said he received “karma.”
Floyd died in Minneapolis shortly after former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest. His death sparked weeks of protest nationwide and worldwide, demanding accountability in cases of police brutality, for Floyd and other African Americans killed at the hands of police.
Phan’s salon in Carson is now up for lease and protesters say they plan to continue protesting at her other salon in Anaheim as well.
“We don’t stop here. We will continue our work, but we definitely wanted her out of the community of Carson,” said Tarsha Rodgers.
Phan did not immediately respond to KCAL9/CBS2’s request for comment.