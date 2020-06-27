LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 2,169 new coronavirus cases and 23 new deaths of Saturday.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is over 1,900, health experts said, which is up from an average of 1,379 two weeks ago.
Out of the 23 deaths, 12 people who died were over the age of 65 years old and 13 people had underlying health conditions.
Cases continue to rise across the county as testing capacity continues to increase and stay-at-home orders are being relaxed.
“So many people in our community are experiencing loss and sorrow during this pandemic. We think of you every day, and are deeply sorry for your loss,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “We are at a critical moment in our COVID-19 recovery journey. Over the last few weeks, businesses and public spaces have reopened, and many more people have been out and around others.”
To date, county officials have identified 95,371 positive cases of coronavirus, and a total of 3,285 deaths.
The best protection against coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, stay at home if you are sick, practice physical distancing and wear a clean face-covering in public.