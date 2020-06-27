ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland union workers are set to take to the streets Saturday morning to call for changes to plans for the resort’s reopening, which was delayed indefinitely this week.

The morning car caravan protest is organized by a coalition of resort labor unions representing around 17,000 workers at Disneyland, which has remained shuttered for three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although negotiations between the unions and Disneyland are ongoing, the resort has not yet agreed to the reopening conditions asked for by the unions.

The labor coalition’s proposals center around testing guidelines, higher staffing levels to accomplish deeper cleaning requirements, electrostatic cleaning of rooms, and guarantees that managers will enforce CDC guidelines.

Disneyland was scheduled to reopen on July 17 for its 65th year anniversary, but announced this week that it was postponing it because the state of California has not yet released its requirements for opening theme parks. The state says it will not release those guidelines until after the July 4th weekend.

The unions say now is the time to return to the bargaining table to find a way to reopen that’s safest for Disneyland employees.

Disneyland’s closure is proving to be a tough situation not just for Disney, but the area’s tourist industry in general.

“The employees, many of their unemployment benefits will run out in July,” says Disneyland “super fan” Dusty Sage, “All those hotels in Anaheim can’t reopen without Disney being in operation and sadly they’re the city with the largest number of Covid cases in Orange County so it really puts them in a difficult position.”