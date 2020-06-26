LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The dean of USC’s School of Dramatic Arts has resigned after admitting to having a relationship with a student while she attended the university more than a decade ago.

During a Wednesday town hall meeting, the relationship was revealed prompting Dean David Bridel to pen a letter to faculty admitting that he briefly dated an unnamed BFA senior in 2009.

Bridel said their relationship had ended amicably but described the characterization of the relationship as “grossly inaccurate.”

“I fully accept, however, that my behavior in 2009 demonstrated a failure in judgment and evidence of irresponsibility,” Bridel wrote. “I apologize, profusely, for any harm I caused by my conduct in 2009.”

The University announced they had accepted Bridel’s resignation, adding that the university was investigating the allegation saying, “the University will be looking into an allegation of inappropriate behavior leveled against Bridel in a Town Hall yesterday.”

“The University has accepted the resignation of David Bridel, Dean of the USC School of Dramatic Arts, effective immediately,” the university said in a statement.

The school also announced the School of Cinematic Arts Dean Elizabeth Daley would be interim dean.

“The Provost has appointed Elizabeth Daley, Dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts to assume the Dean’s position on an interim basis. We are grateful to Dean Daley for taking on this additional role and we are confident that the School will continue on its positive trajectory.”

Bridel was appointed dean in 2016 after serving 10 years on the faculty.

