HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — SpaceX had to scrub a launch attempt from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to take off from Cape Canaveral at 1:18 p.m. Friday with 57 Starlink internet satellites. SpaceX announced they would delay the launch at 11 a.m.

The Hawthorne company said the mission’s team needed more time for pre-launch checkouts.

Friday’s launch would have been the 10th in the effort to build the Starlink worldwide internet array, which would provide low-cost internet access to people around the globe, particularly in under-served areas.

In addition to the 57 Starlink satellites, the SpaceX rocket on Friday was set to carry a pair of satellites for Spaceflight Industries, on behalf of Earth-observation company BlackSky.

A new launch date will be announced later.

