HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — SpaceX had to scrub a launch attempt from Cape Canaveral in Florida.
The Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to take off from Cape Canaveral at 1:18 p.m. Friday with 57 Starlink internet satellites. SpaceX announced they would delay the launch at 11 a.m.
Standing down from today’s Starlink mission; team needed additional time for pre-launch checkouts, but Falcon 9 and the satellites are healthy. Will announce new target launch date once confirmed on the Range
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 26, 2020
The Hawthorne company said the mission’s team needed more time for pre-launch checkouts.
Friday’s launch would have been the 10th in the effort to build the Starlink worldwide internet array, which would provide low-cost internet access to people around the globe, particularly in under-served areas.
In addition to the 57 Starlink satellites, the SpaceX rocket on Friday was set to carry a pair of satellites for Spaceflight Industries, on behalf of Earth-observation company BlackSky.
A new launch date will be announced later.
