HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — SpaceX will attempt to launch another batch of satellites into orbit Friday from Cape Canaveral in Florida.
The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to take off from Cape Canaveral at 1:18 p.m. PST, carrying 57 Starlink internet satellites.
After the launch, SpaceX will try to recover the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket by landing it in a barge floating in the Atlantic Ocean.
Friday’s launch, if successful, will be the 10th in the effort to build the Starlink worldwide internet array, which would provide low-cost internet access to people around the globe, particularly in under-served areas. It will also bring the total number of satellites in the sky to 600, but it’s not clear how many will ultimately be included in the full array.
In addition to the 57 Starlink satellites, the SpaceX rocket on Friday will also carry a pair of satellites for Spaceflight Industries, on behalf of Earth-observation company BlackSky.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)