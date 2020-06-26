LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014.
The 67-year-old defendant, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was ordered to remain jailed in lieu of $6.6 million bail, despite a defense request to lower the amount.
He was charged Monday with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.
An arraignment for Hyatt was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed.
In May 2014, Hyatt is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood.
Prosecutors say Hyatt allegedly sexually assaulted two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017.
He also is accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the case stemmed from a two-year investigation.
The District Attorney’s Office also declined a case against Hyatt due to insufficient evidence stemming from an incident in 2016.
He is due back in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Aug. 31, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial.
If convicted as charged, Hyatt could face a potential maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
