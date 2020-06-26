LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, while Ventura County reported additional cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 501 newly confirmed cases and three more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 15,643 cases and 438 deaths. The county said 7,383 people had recovered from the illness.
There were 318 county residents being treated in the hospital Friday, with 105 in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 49 newly confirmed cases, bringing countywide totals to 2,336 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 44 had died, 1,542 had recovered and 750 remained under quarantine.
There were 58 county residents being treated in the hospital Friday, with 19 in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 209,556 Riverside County residents and 54,427 Ventura County residents had been tested.