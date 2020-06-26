DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Porto’s says they have voluntarily shut down its Downey location after three team members tested positive for COVID-19.
The wildly popular Cuban bakery and café posted a message to its social media accounts Thursday, informing its followers of temporary closure.
To Our Valued Guests: The safety and well-being of our team, guests and our community are fundamental to our family business. Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily close our Downey bakery. Please note, all other Porto’s Bakery locations remain open. pic.twitter.com/1LcL6fMebL
— Porto's Bakery (@Portos) June 25, 2020
“While this closure in Downey is not required, we have decided to take this voluntary measure following three team members who tested positive for COVID-19, even though these employees had been self-quarantined and not reported to work since prior to being tested,” the bakery said in their message.
Porto’s says it will bring in an outside professional company to disinfect the entire bakery during the closure, which will also give team members time to get tested.
The bakery says it plans to resume in-car pickup via online ordering in Downey on Monday.