LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new Trader Joe’s store will hold its grand opening in North Hollywood Friday, the first store to open in a major new shopping and residential development.
The nearly 16,000 square-foot store at 6150 Laurel Canyon Boulevard began letting in customers at 9 a.m.
While the opening is good news amid the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s particularly important given its location. It is part of a major effort to rebrand and revitalize the former Laurel Plaza Shopping Center area, which has been mostly empty for the past couple years.
The Trader Joe’s will anchor a new shopping and residential development dubbed “NoHo West,” which when complete will include about 600 residential units, office space, restaurants, a movie theater and a gym.