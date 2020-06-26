LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The NBA announced Friday it would resume the 2020 season July 30 with a doubleheader that will see the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers face off at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The game, called a seeding game by the league, will follow the first match of the restarted season between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans. Both games will be nationally televised on TNT.

The 22 teams participating in the season restart will play eight seeding games each at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida through Aug. 14.

The league said the 88 games, selected from the remaining 259 regular-season matchups, will count toward the final 2019-20 regular-season standings and statistics.

The Lakers enter the seeding games with the best record in the Western Conference, 49-14, and second best in the league behind the Milwaukee Bucks, who have a 53-12 record.

The Clippers have the second-best record in the Western Conference and fourth-best in the league, 44-20.

More about the process for the seeding games can be found on the league’s website.

The first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs will begin Aug. 17.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)