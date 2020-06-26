LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starting July 6, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation will resume enforcement of certain parking regulations that have been relaxed during the safer-at-home orders.
Enforcement will resume for the relaxed categories of:
- Residential street sweeping.
- Peak/rush-hour and anti-gridlock zone restrictions.
- Abandoned vehicles (72-hour rule).
- Expired registrations.
- Loading zones (white curb) will resume the 10-minute grace period.
LADOT will continue to allow relaxed enforcement for:
- “No Overnight/Oversized Vehicle” parking zones.
- Vehicles with recently expired Preferential Parking Permits.
- The payment due date for existing citations will be extended until Aug. 1.
- Late payment penalties on existing citations will be delayed until Aug. 1.
All other parking enforcement categories will continue to be enforced as they have been throughout the Safer at Home order including:
- Metered parking.
- Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently expired permit.
- Posted time limits in residential and commercial areas.
- All posted temporary “No Parking” signs.
- Vehicles that block emergency access, such as alleyways and fire hydrants.
- Colored curb zones.
- Parking restrictions for city-owned lots.
People who can document that they are unemployed are eligible to have late penalties waived if they pay the base citation by the end of the 2020 calendar year.
LADOT will also continue to provide free temporary pick-up zone parking signs for eligible retail and foodservice providers.
Businesses can apply for a pick-up zone at ladot.lacity.org.