LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Multiple people within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Andrew Friedman, the team’s president of baseball operations, but he was not more specific.

In a conference call with reporters Thursday, Friedman only said “some people” within the organization have tested positive, and none of them have had “symptoms that have been problematic.”

He did not say whether any players were among those who tested positive and that he was “not sure” if any players would be delayed in reporting for preseason training.

“It’s definitely possible, but I don’t know for sure,” Friedman said.

Players are scheduled to report to Dodger Stadium Wednesday with the first workout set for next Friday.

Friedman said he believes there’s no doubt the team will have a decent number of positive tests in spring training at the season.

“To me, it’s much more about how quick we are to respond to that, the treatment options, the quarantining part of it, making sure it doesn’t spread among the group,” he said. “And to the extent that we can contain it, and we have really good health and safety protocols in place, I think it’s something that collectively, as a group, everyone working together, I think it’s something we can manage.”

He acknowledged however, that this is unfamiliar ground for everyone involved.

“But anyone who pretends like they can sit here today and tell you exactly how things are going to play out, I don’t subscribe to that, I don’t agree with it,” he said. “There’s a lot we don’t know. A lot of our conversations internally has just been about staying on our toes, staying nimble and trying to communicate our way through everything, read and react as things pop up. That’s our plan. As we learn more, we’ll get smarter with how we do things.”