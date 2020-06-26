Comments
LA HABRA (CBSLA) — Two men and a woman were arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing and selling fireworks in La Habra.
La Habra police say tips from the community led them to homes in the 600 block of North Ridgway Lane and the 700 block of West Exeter Avenue, where detectives recovered about 700 pounds of fireworks.
Hugo Alvarado, 23, Luis Guijarro, 42, and Alyssa Coley, 31, were arrested on suspicion of felony selling and possessing of fireworks. Guijarro, who has prior felony convictions, was additionally charged with a possession of a firearm.
All fireworks are illegal in La Habra.