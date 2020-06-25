LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles-based home auto body repair service is looking to hiring for 100 new positions in California, including 50 in L.A. County.

RepairSmith CEO Joel Milne says the company launched a year ago and is growing quickly.

“We deliver car repair to folks at their home or their office and we are hiring mainly technicians, dispatchers, customer service agents across our network,” said Milne.

Technicians are generally A/C certified and have more than 10 years of experience, he said.

“Our dispatchers and service advisors generally have automotive experience,” added Milne. “Our customer service agents are more generalist and don’t require automotive experience.”

All employees at RepairSmith have company-paid health and dental insurance, and also get stock options.

Milne says roughly 90% of auto services are done at home, while the rest of the time they may take the vehicle away and bring it back.

And for those applicants or customers who are concerned about COVID-19, Milne says it’s currently a contactless repair service.

“All of our technicians wear masks and gloves,” he said. “They spray down the high contact areas in the car. The customer has the choice of either coming out and speaking from a safe distance or they can just stay inside the house and speak on the phone, leave kids outside.”

