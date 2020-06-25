LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday, while Ventura County reported additional cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 237 newly confirmed cases and three more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 15,142 cases and 435 deaths. The county said 7,272 people had recovered from the illness.
There were 311 county residents being treated in the hospital Thursday, with 95 in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 362 new cases and three fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 10,769 cases and 248 deaths. County officials said an estimated 6,168 had recovered.
There were 311 county residents hospitalized Thursday, with 111 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 27 newly confirmed cases, bringing countywide totals to 2,287 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 44 had died, 1,509 had recovered and 734 remained under quarantine.
There were 54 county residents being treated in the hospital Thursday, with 16 in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 196,442 Riverside County residents had been tested, 119,845 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 53,349 Ventura County residents had been tested.