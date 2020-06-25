Comments
LONE PINE (CBSLA) – The 5.8-magnitude earthquake which rocked Central California’s Inyo County Wednesday morning also caused a rockslide at a campground in the Sierra Nevada mountains.
The earthquake sent boulders and debris crashing down at the Whitney Portal campground west of Lone Pine. The area around the campground’s parking lot was hit hardest by the slide. One rock appeared to have left a large pothole in the parking lot, while several vehicles were left covered in dirt and debris.
No injuries were reported.
The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office reported that the campground was evacuated and closed.
The earthquake struck at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, about 10 miles southeast of Lone Pine. There were no reports of damage or injuries.