LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The number of mountain lions killed in Southern California and other parts of the state has declined by more than 50% since stay-at-home orders began.
According to researchers at the UC Davis Road Ecology Center, 56% fewer mountain lions were killed in California during the 10 weeks following staying-at-home orders compared to the 10 weeks prior.
The number of large wild animals killed by vehicles also fell 21% from 8.4 per day to 6.6 a day, the researchers reported.
“The reduction in numbers of wildlife killed is surprising, and is a silver lining for both wildlife and people at this difficult time,” said Winston Vickers with California Mountain Lion Project.
“For Southern California mountain lions, even one lion making it across a road instead of being killed can be very significant for populations like the ones in the Santa Monica or Santa Ana mountain ranges,” Vickers said.
In April, the California Fish and Game Commission moved a step closer to protecting six struggling mountain lion populations, including those in the Santa Monica and Santa Ana mountains, under the state’s Endangered Species Act.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)