LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Amid the growing nationwide conversation around policing issues, the board of directors for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Thursday will consider a motion that could lead to it replacing armed officers from its transit services.
The board is scheduled to vote on the motion that would appoint a committee to review Metro’s use of force and training policies and come back with recommendations on how to reform them.
The motion was proposed last week by L.A. County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis, along with L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin, all members of the board of directors.
Metro security is staffed by multiple agencies, including the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and L.A. and Long Beach police departments. Metro also has transit security guards and contract security workers.
Bonin says alternatives to armed officers would include a staffed transit ambassador program that includes social workers, mediators and mental health professionals.
“Around the country and all over Los Angeles, people are reimagining how to provide public safety,” Bonin said in a statement. “Metro needs to be at the forefront of that, and make changes that assure that all of its passengers feel safe. That starts by acknowledging that we cannot rely on an armed police presence for every issue, and we need smarter, more effective solutions.”
Last week, the L.A. City Council began debating a motion to create a “nonviolent crisis response team” who would be used instead of police to respond to certain nonviolent and noncriminal calls.