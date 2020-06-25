LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mexican boxer Abner Mares was sworn in this week as a U.S. citizen.
The former four-time, three-division World Boxing Champion donned a suit and face mask for his drive-thru naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles Wednesday.
“I came here without papers at age 7 and have always considered myself a citizen of both the United States and Mexico,” Mares said in a statement. “Having been here for over 20 years, it’s an honor to officially be part of this great country as a citizen. My heart is bursting with pride, and I look forward to registering to vote, and voting this November.”
Mares was born in Guadalajara, Mexico to parents who worked multiple jobs to provide for him and his 10 siblings.
He suffered a detached retina in January of last year, which was his last week of training before a scheduled Super Featherweight title fight against Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Mares has since been cleared to train and fight again and says he intends on pursuing a fifth world title.