LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will be presented with the prestigious Humanitarian Award at the 20th Annual BET Awards this Sunday.
The singer and actress is being honored for her work in helping underserved communities.
The award show will also pay tribute to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and Rock and Roll legend Little Richard.
Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne will give tribute to Kobe Bryant, and the comedian Wayne Brady will honor Little Richard.
Public Enemy is also set to perform along with Jay Rock, Questlove, Alicia Keys, John Legen, and more.
Other celebrities set to attend include Billy Porter, Regina Hall, Viola Davis, and Whoopie Goldberg among others.
Amanda Seales hosts the show this Sunday on CBS2.