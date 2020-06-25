Comments
MALIBU (CBSLA) — Three people have died after being swept off the rocks near Point Mugu Thursday evening, officials said.
Rescue crews were called to the scene near Pacific Crest Highway and Deer Creek Road shortly before 5 p.m. for reports of three people in the water.
#DeerInc; At about 4:40 pm 3 people were washed into the ocean by a wave on Pacific Coast Hwy near Deer Creek Rd. Despite life saving measures all 3 people were fatally injured. @VCFD @VCSOVentura @camarillovcso pic.twitter.com/NFvYPtc07m
— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 26, 2020
All three people were pulled out of the water and were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not immediately disclosed.