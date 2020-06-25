CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:3 Dead, KCAL 9, Malibu, Point Mugu

MALIBU (CBSLA) — Three people have died after being swept off the rocks near Point Mugu Thursday evening, officials said.

Rescue crews were called to the scene near Pacific Crest Highway and Deer Creek Road shortly before 5 p.m. for reports of three people in the water.

All three people were pulled out of the water and were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not immediately disclosed.

Comments

Leave a Reply