WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – Two people were killed when their car rear-ended a semi-truck on the Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington Thursday morning.
The crash occurred before 10:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Pacific Coast Highway.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to find both occupants of the car dead.
Crews also extinguished a car fire which was sparked by the crash.
Los Angeles police are investigating what caused the wreck. The victims were not identified.
Its unclear if the driver of the semi sustained any injuries.