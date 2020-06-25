PALMDALE (CBSLA) — An innocent pedestrian was killed and six teenagers were detained Wednesday night after a high-speed pursuit in Palmdale ended in a crash.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crash occurred at about 7:49 p.m. near East Avenue S and the 14 Freeway.
The sheriff’s department said deputies initially pursued the SUV in connection with a felony suspect who was considered armed and dangerous. However, deputies called off the chase because the driver was speeding dangerously.
Shortly after, the vehicle slammed into a woman who was walking on a bike path. She died at the scene. Her name was not released.
The six teenagers who were in the SUV were taken into custody. Several of them may have been hurt in the crash, but the nature of their injuries were not confirmed.
East Avenue S, between Fifth Street East and 12th Street East, remained closed as of 5 a.m. Thursday as authorities examine the scene and clear the wreckage.