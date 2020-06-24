UPLAND (CBSLA) – The chief of the Upland Police Department has been placed on leave.
Darren Goodman was removed from the force Monday and placed on leave, Upland City Manager Rosemary Hoerning confirmed in a statement.
Hoerning described the reason as a “confidential personal matter.”
However, UPD officials told CBSLA Tuesday they were puzzled by the move due to Goodman’s popularity with the police force.
“The chief has the full support of the Police Management Association, the Police Officers Association, as well as the public, we believe that he’s done a great job,” UPD Sgt. Maurice Duran told CBSLA.
“He’s improved morale more than I’ve seen it in my entire career, his progress has re-energized the troops. The community has seen his hard work, they support him,” UPD Det. Nick Peelman said.
Goodman has led the department since July of 2018. Prior to that, he spent 27 years with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, where he rose to the rank of captain.
Capt. Cliff Matthews is now the acting police chief.