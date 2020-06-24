LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 474 newly confirmed cases and one more fatality, bringing countywide totals to 14,905 cases and 432 deaths. The county said 7,154 people had recovered from the illness.
There were 314 county residents being treated in the hospital Wednesday, with 92 in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 397 new cases and 11 fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 10,407 cases and 245 deaths. County officials said an estimated 5,943 had recovered.
There were 301 county residents hospitalized Wednesday, with 109 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 196,442 Riverside County residents had been tested and 114,640 San Bernardino County residents had been tested.