POMONA (CBSLA) — Pomona city councilman Rubio Ramiro Gonzalez was charged on Wednesday with possessing child pornography along with four additional criminal counts.
The 45-year-old faces one felony count of possessing child pornography and four misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Gonzalez is accused of taking inappropriate pictures of female students at Cortez and Arroyo elementary schools in Pomona, where he was a substitute teacher.
The D.A.’s office said he also allegedly had child pornography images in his email accounts.
Gonzalez was arrested on May 21 and was released later that day on bond, jail records show.
Pomona city councilman Rubio Ramiro Gonzalez (D)
