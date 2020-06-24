ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The area around Honda Center in Anaheim is expanding as a $3 billion, 115-acre mixed-use community and live entertainment district is being developed, officials announced Wednesday.

The new center, ocV!BE, is set to include a 6,000-capacity concert venue, a 68,000-square-feet food hall, and a variety of restaurants and retail stores.

ocV!BE will also play home to two new hotels, a 325,000-square-feet office tower, three public plazas surrounding Honda Center, residential apartment units, 30 acres of open space and parks, and a network of pedestrian bridges and walkways.

“ocV!BE will provide a live, work, and play community of a scale not seen in Orange County, with live entertainment events and activities year- round,” said Tim Ryan, CEO of ocV!BE Sports & Entertainment, LLC.

This project is expected to create 13,000 new construction jobs and 3,300 permanent jobs upon completion.

The project is being built by the Samueli Family, owners of the Anaheim Ducks.

According to CEO of Visit Anaheim Jay Burress, “ocV!BE will transform Anaheim as a destination. This exciting project will assist Anaheim in attracting and retaining guests, particularly conventioneers, to dine, shop, stay and be entertained in Anaheim, generating significant revenue for the local hospitality industry and the City of Anaheim.”

A 2018 agreement between the city and Samueli Family, which extended the team’s commitment to Anaheim for up to an additional 50 years, led to control of the 115 acres surrounding Honda Center.

The center is scheduled to open in 2024 and be fully completed by the 2028 Olympics when Honda Center hosts indoor volleyball.