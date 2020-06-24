FILLMORE (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s help capturing a man they say exposed himself to a woman jogging in Fillmore, then attacked her.
The attack happened on the Sespe Creek Bike Path on Old Telegraph Road on Sunday at about 10:30 a.m. A woman told police she was jogging on the path when a man exposed himself to her, then attacked her.
She said she was able to break free and run away before she called police.
The woman was not hurt in the attack.
Police released a sketch of the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic man, about 19 years old, 5-foot-11, and 170 pounds. He had a medium to dark complexion, black hair, brown eyes and a thin mustache. He wore dark clothes and a hat at the time of the attack.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity or who has information about the attack can call Detective Jamal Clark at (805) 384-4749 or Sgt. Hector Macias at (805) 384-4730.