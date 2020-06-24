VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Wednesday shot and injured a man who allegedly pulled out a gun following a pursuit that ended in San Bernardino.

According to the department, deputies assigned to the Victorville Police Department were called at about 9:36 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 13800 block of Ashmont Street, near Indian Hills Lane.

When a deputy attempted to make contact with the driver, identified as 31-year-old Skyleur Antonio Young, the driver fled the scene traveling through Victorville and eventually entered the southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway, according to the department.

The department said the pursuit ended on the westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway, just west of the 215 interchange, in San Bernardino after the vehicle “spun out and came to a rest facing the opposite direction.”

After coming to a stop, Young allegedly got out of the vehicle, turned toward the deputies and pointed a handgun in their direction, after which deputies shot Young. It was unclear if Young had fired his weapon.

The department said deputies immediately provided medical aid to Young until paramedics arrived and Young was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The sheriff’s department said a handgun was recovered at the scene, and no deputies were injured in the shooting.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division were conducting the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Eric Ogaz at 909-387-3589.