BURBANK (CBSLA) – San Fernando Valley lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday to provide free cloth face coverings to any American who requests one via the U.S. Postal Service.
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank says the Masks Work Act would direct the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to establish a program to mail a complimentary cloth face covering to any American who requests one.
“As many states, including California, experience a worrying climb in COVID-19 infection rates, it’s time to take seriously one of the most effective interventions we have — masks and face coverings. Simply put, masks work,” Schiff said.
The Masks Work Act would also direct the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create a PSA campaign to emphasize why face coverings are recommended by scientific and medical experts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and authorize funds for the National Institutes of Health to conduct further
studies on the subject of mask efficacy.
While the bill’s proposed cost wasn’t disclosed, the average cost of a bandanna – perhaps the least expensive form of face covering – is approximately $1.99. As of 2019, there were roughly 328 million people living in the U.S.
Among the 29 co-sponsors of the bill were local lawmakers Reps. Tony Cardenas, D-Panorama City, and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Los Angeles.