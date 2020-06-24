Comments
MAYWOOD (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who stabbed a cashier to death at an am/pm convenience store in the southeast Los Angeles County community of Maywood early Wednesday morning.
The stabbing occurred at 5:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Slauson Avenue, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she died. Her name was not released.
The circumstances of the stabbing were not confirmed. There was no immediate description of the suspect or any surveillance footage.