PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Two people were dead and six others were injured after a Wednesday night pursuit ended in a crash in Palmdale.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the call came in at about 7:49 p.m. from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that a pursuit had ended in a crash in the 1000 block of East Avenue S.
East Avenue S, between Fifth Street East and 12th Street East, remained closed as deputies responded to the crash.
It was not immediately known what led to the pursuit or what caused the crash.